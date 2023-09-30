Panchkula to see 171-ft Ravana effigy going up in flames

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 29

A 171-ft Ravana effigy will be consigned to flames at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5 here on October 24.

The celebrations will be organised by Sri Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Trust (Dasehra Committee), Sri Krishna Krupa Parivar Trust and Sri Adarsh Ramlila Dramatic Club. The three organisations will jointly hold cultural programmes from October 21 to 23 from 6 pm to 9 pm. Renowned Hindi and Punjabi singers are likely to perform at these events. Ramlila will commence on October 13.

Tajinder Singh Rana, along with his team, is busy making the effigy, which will cost around Rs 18 lakh, for the past three months. Approximately 25 artisans have been involved in the work.

The effigy is being constructed using about 25 quintals of iron, 500 pieces of bamboo, a 3,000-m-long mat, 3,500-m cloth and one quintal of fiberglass. Additionally, eco-friendly fireworks will be tied inside the effigy, which will be set ablaze using a remote control.

This year, there will be no Dasehra event at Parade Ground. Instead, a 70-ft effigy will be burnt at Shalimar Ground along with the grand 171-foot effigy, symbolising various societal evils.

