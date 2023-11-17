Panchkula: Two-day district youth festival starts today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 16

Two-day 30th District Level Youth Festival is set to begin tomorrow (November 17) at the Jainendra Gurukul in Sector 1 here. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will inaugurate the event here, in which around 250 participants are expected to take part.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan said the festival was being organised by the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana, with the aim of connecting the youth with Haryana’s rich cultural heritage along with enhancing their talent.

Sarwan added that this was a new initiative of the government to further promote the folk art of the state. He further said that competitions in categories such as folk dance (group and solo), story writing, poster making, speech competition, photography, contemporary lecture and improving millet production, among others, will be organised.

The DC added that cash prizes, ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 15,000, would be given to the winners of various competitions. In total, cash prizes of Rs 2.17 lakh would be distributed to the winners.

He added that at the inaugural function, Speaker of the State Assembly Gian Chand Gupta would honour school students who bagged the top three positions in various competitions organised by the District Child Welfare Council from October 13 to 20. He said 790 children from 36 schools in the districts participated in 26 competitions, of which 413 were selected for the top three places and consolation prizes.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula