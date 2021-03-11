Panchkula: Two more extortion cases against financier Anil Bhalla, associates

In all, five cases have been registered against accused so far

Panchkula: Two more extortion cases against financier Anil Bhalla, associates

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 1

Two more cases have been registered against financier Anil Bhalla by the police for defrauding a Sector 21 resident and Fatehabad resident worth several lakhs taking the total no of cases registered to five during the last few days.

In the first case Pramod Bajaj, a resident of Jawahar Chowk, Fatehabad, in his complaint to the police stated that he purchased a house in Sector 46-D, Chandigarh, for Rs 60 lakh from Sohan Singh. Bajaj paid Rs 10 lakh as advance money on March 30, 2016, in the presence of witnesses. Bajaj said before the registration of the house Sohan Singh committed suicide on August 18, 2016. As per the relatives the deceased had recorded his statement before the police against him, his nephew Shubham, manager and general manager of the bank concerned for forcing Sohan Singh to commit suicide, Bajaj added.

On the same evening he received a call from Amarjit Garg of Sector 20, Panchkula, who told him that one of their business partners had also named in the FIR and they need to jointly solve the case, said Bajaj. Garg told him that financer Anil Bhalla and NK Nanda had direct links with the police and they would take Rs 20 lakh for solving the case, Bajaj added. Garg told him that out of this he would have to pay Rs 10 lakh, said Bajaj. After two days, Garg told him that he had given his share of Rs 10 lakh and asked him to give the remaining amount, Bajaj added. His nephew Shubham and his father Jagdish Kukreja gave Garg Rs 5 lakh and after five days Bhalla started pressurising him to give the balance amount, said Bajaj. He took Rs 5 lakh from his relative and deposited it in Shubham’s account, which was given to Bhalla and his son on September 1, 2016, Bajaj added.

After this, Bhalla and Nanda took them to the Sector 34 police station and asked him to wait outside, said Bajaj. Later, Bhalla and Nanda came out and told him that they had settled the case and the matter would be resolved with the family of the deceased, Bajaj added.

Next day ASI Rakesh Kumar asked him to the come to the police station with registry papers of the house, said Bajaj. He along with Bhalla and Nanda went to the police station and deposited the documents, Bajaj added. The ASI gave him the copy of the FIR in which neither Garg nor his partners name were mentioned, said Bajaj.

When he demanded his money back the accused threatened to eliminate him, Bajaj added. A case under Sections 384, 420, 506 and 120B, IPC has been registered against Anil Bhalla, NK Nanda and Amarjit Garg at the Sector 5 police station.

In the another case Poonam Sood of Sector 21 in her complaint to the police stated that even after returning the full and final amount to Anil Bhalla, he did not return documents and signed blank cheques to her husband.

The accused financed Mahindra Thar vehicle after getting documents mortgaged with ICICI Bank, Sector 2, through his known bank manager, she said. On May 28, 2022, Balraj Sandhu threatened her to recover the vehicle from Subash Singla of Sector 20, she added. Poonam urged the police to recover the vehicle from Bhalla and his son. Her husband Shiv Kumar Sood would not be responsible for any incident, she added.

She also urged the police to recover documents and blank signed cheques from the Bhalla family. A case under Section 406 and 420, IPC, has been registered against the accused at the Sector 5 police station.

The cases

In the first case, Pramod Bajaj, a resident of Jawahar Chowk, Fatehabad, complained to the police that he was defrauded by the accused of Rs 10 lakh. In the second case, Poonam Sood of Sector 21 complained to the police that even after returning the full and final amount to Anil Bhalla, he did not return the documents and signed blank cheques to her husband. The accused financed a Mahindra Thar after getting documents mortgaged with ICICI Bank, Sector 2, Panchkula.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

5
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

6
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

7
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

8
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

9
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

10
Trending

'Pasoori' singer Shae Gill claps back at trolls mocking her for condoling Sidhu Moosewala's death

Don't Miss

View All
Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Top News

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...

Cops probe gang’s claim

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Cops probe Neeraj Bawana gang’s claim of retaliatory attack

Mansa residents demand memorial to Moosewala

Mansa residents demand memorial to Sidhu Moosewala

Cities

View All

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

Golden Temple langar employees given fire safety tips

Monsoon-ready: Underbridges in Ferozepur Rly Division cleaned

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

Covid: Chandigarh active caseload 125, only five in hospital

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw