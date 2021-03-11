Panchkula: Two more extortion cases against financier Anil Bhalla, associates

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 1

Two more cases have been registered against financier Anil Bhalla by the police for defrauding a Sector 21 resident and Fatehabad resident worth several lakhs taking the total no of cases registered to five during the last few days.

In the first case Pramod Bajaj, a resident of Jawahar Chowk, Fatehabad, in his complaint to the police stated that he purchased a house in Sector 46-D, Chandigarh, for Rs 60 lakh from Sohan Singh. Bajaj paid Rs 10 lakh as advance money on March 30, 2016, in the presence of witnesses. Bajaj said before the registration of the house Sohan Singh committed suicide on August 18, 2016. As per the relatives the deceased had recorded his statement before the police against him, his nephew Shubham, manager and general manager of the bank concerned for forcing Sohan Singh to commit suicide, Bajaj added.

On the same evening he received a call from Amarjit Garg of Sector 20, Panchkula, who told him that one of their business partners had also named in the FIR and they need to jointly solve the case, said Bajaj. Garg told him that financer Anil Bhalla and NK Nanda had direct links with the police and they would take Rs 20 lakh for solving the case, Bajaj added. Garg told him that out of this he would have to pay Rs 10 lakh, said Bajaj. After two days, Garg told him that he had given his share of Rs 10 lakh and asked him to give the remaining amount, Bajaj added. His nephew Shubham and his father Jagdish Kukreja gave Garg Rs 5 lakh and after five days Bhalla started pressurising him to give the balance amount, said Bajaj. He took Rs 5 lakh from his relative and deposited it in Shubham’s account, which was given to Bhalla and his son on September 1, 2016, Bajaj added.

After this, Bhalla and Nanda took them to the Sector 34 police station and asked him to wait outside, said Bajaj. Later, Bhalla and Nanda came out and told him that they had settled the case and the matter would be resolved with the family of the deceased, Bajaj added.

Next day ASI Rakesh Kumar asked him to the come to the police station with registry papers of the house, said Bajaj. He along with Bhalla and Nanda went to the police station and deposited the documents, Bajaj added. The ASI gave him the copy of the FIR in which neither Garg nor his partners name were mentioned, said Bajaj.

When he demanded his money back the accused threatened to eliminate him, Bajaj added. A case under Sections 384, 420, 506 and 120B, IPC has been registered against Anil Bhalla, NK Nanda and Amarjit Garg at the Sector 5 police station.

In the another case Poonam Sood of Sector 21 in her complaint to the police stated that even after returning the full and final amount to Anil Bhalla, he did not return documents and signed blank cheques to her husband.

The accused financed Mahindra Thar vehicle after getting documents mortgaged with ICICI Bank, Sector 2, through his known bank manager, she said. On May 28, 2022, Balraj Sandhu threatened her to recover the vehicle from Subash Singla of Sector 20, she added. Poonam urged the police to recover the vehicle from Bhalla and his son. Her husband Shiv Kumar Sood would not be responsible for any incident, she added.

She also urged the police to recover documents and blank signed cheques from the Bhalla family. A case under Section 406 and 420, IPC, has been registered against the accused at the Sector 5 police station.

The cases

In the first case, Pramod Bajaj, a resident of Jawahar Chowk, Fatehabad, complained to the police that he was defrauded by the accused of Rs 10 lakh. In the second case, Poonam Sood of Sector 21 complained to the police that even after returning the full and final amount to Anil Bhalla, he did not return the documents and signed blank cheques to her husband. The accused financed a Mahindra Thar after getting documents mortgaged with ICICI Bank, Sector 2, Panchkula.