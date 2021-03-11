Panchkula: Two more held in HSSC constable recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

A special investigation team (SIT) of the city police has arrested two more persons in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 96.

The suspects have been identified as Harish, a resident of Gomli village in Mahendragarh district, and Sonu, a resident of Hisar.

They had allegedly impersonated a candidate during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act at the Sector 5 police station.

On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted a SIT to probe the scam. Vijay Kumar, ACP (Headquarters), who is leading the probe in the case, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday and produced in a court today, which remanded them to judicial custody.