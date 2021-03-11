Panchkula: Victims of Partition share pain, trauma

Panchkula, August 11
Victims of Partition shared their pain and trauma during a programme organised here today.
The chief guest on the occasion, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Arora, said Punjabis, who had been uprooted from Pakistan during Partition, were an example of vivacity. The Punjabis, who came here empty-handed in 1947, continued to guide society with their hard work.
The highlights of the event were a patriotic anthem directed by Rekha Sahni, chairperson of Nari Shakti Manch, Senior Citizens Council, Panchkula; and a short play directed by Usha Garg, chairperson of the council’s Literary Zone; and written by RP Malhotra, which depicted the sufferings of the displaced persons.
Girdhari Lal, Kaushalya Devi, Deshraj, Rampyari Batra, Dr S Kumar, Ramswaroop Gupta, Sudesh Gupta, DR Oberoi, Daljit Singh, Santosh Gupta, Balkrishna Gupta, BK Nayyar and KL Gupta, who had gone through the trauma of Partition, were felicitated.
Bharat Bhushan Bharti, former chairman of the Haryana State Staff Selection Commission; programme coordinator Sanjay Ahuja, Ambala MP Ratanlal Kataria, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Kalka Municipal Council President Krishna Lamba were the other eminent persons present on the occasion.
