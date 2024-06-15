Panchkula villagers flag water shortage at Samadhan camp

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

The Panchkula district administration has been listening to grievances of residents at its Samadhan Shivirs organised at the district administrative complex in the city. A similar camp was organised on Friday wherein complaints related to family identity cards, ration cards, Ayushman cards, pensions, potable water and sanitation were heard. Officials said such camps are being held regularly from 9am to 11am.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg directed the government officials addressing complaints on matters related to the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) to be verified on the same day, and the matters not requiring verification to be corrected on the spot.

With the camps being organised in districts across the state, a few months before the Assembly elections, the residents are bringing complaints related to various matters, including lack of potable water and ignorance towards cleaning of drains, among other concerns.

The Maganiwala Gram Panchayat on Friday pointed out that drinking water was not available in the village for the last three days. “The road connecting the village is kutcha,” a resident said, and sought that it should be paved as soon as possible.

Residents of Kharak Mangoli village also raised a complaint regarding the lack of clean drinking water and blocked drains. A resident said everyone had been facing difficulties in commuting due to the barricades installed by the police to manage traffic on the Majri chowk.

Another resident complained that the area police had failed to act on her complaint. She said a man had promised her to take her to Netherlands after marriage, but the latter’s family demanded dowry after the relationship was fixed. She said she had lodged a complaint, but the case has not been investigated till date.

Residents also brought in complaints requesting corrections in the Parivar Pehchan Patras, pension-related matters and wild growth in vacant plots in the city among others.

An elderly woman said her husband was 100 per cent disabled, but the family was not getting his old-age-pension.

