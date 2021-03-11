Panchkula: Woman arrested in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 30

The local police have nabbed a woman who was allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of doubling their money. She has been identified as Sharda, a resident of Parsupur village, Rampur district, Jhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, Harikesh Morya, a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Jeevan Kumar Bansal, a resident Saketdi, Panchkula, had filed a complaint in 2020 that they had been investing money with Real Vision Land Developers and Infratech, and Real Vision Developers India Limited Company since 2011 which promised to double their amount in five years. They said more than 100 people had invested in the company.

When they went to the company office to get their money along with interest, they found it closed. They said when they questioned the company employees, they informed them that they would get their money within two months. But they did not get their money back even after two months and after that the company’s MD and director did not receive their calls.

A case was registered against the accused under section 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.