Panchkula woman held in illegal abortion case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 3

The local police have arrested a woman in a case of illegal abortion.

The woman, identified as Sarita Kaushal, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, was allegedly involved in an illegal abortion carried out by Sushil Kumar from Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 Panchkula.

A police spokesman said the matter came to light when a pregnant woman was admitted to the GMSH-16 on May 1 for a septic abortion, but was referred to the PGI.

Meanwhile, the patient’s husband disclosed that the abortion was conducted at a clinic at Sector 17, Panchkula.

The victim had informed the police that Sarita Kaushal had been running an NGO for the past five years.

On the directions of the authorities concerned, the Chandigarh Administration constituted a team of officials, who contacted officials of the Health Department, Haryana.

During a raid at the centre, a woman present there informed the team that she had done a diploma in naturopathy and her husband was a GAMS-registered medical practitioner, who practised in Panchkula. The police had recovered allopathic medicines, including injections, gloves, etc, from the clinic.

A case was registered against the suspect under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Medical Council of India Act and Section 312, 315 and 420 of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

The police said the woman was produced in a court, which remanded her in judicial custody.