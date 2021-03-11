Panchkula woman taken for a ride

Panchkula, April 27

A Sector 17 resident was duped of Rs 2.20 lakh on the pretext of providing helicopter tickets for Char Dham Yatra for her family.

Seema Gupta, the complainant, told the police that they were surfing the internet about Char Dhaam helicopter yatra by Pawan Hans and subsequently came across a website, chardhamhelicopterservice.com.

After she filled up a query, a person named Anshuman called them up.

“The caller informed us that their office is in Dehradun and they are agents of Pawan Hans Co. He then asked me to send him a message on WhatsApp for details. I did so and he sent me a quotation for a trip for four people. The suspect then asked me to deposit 50 per cent of amount in different accounts for issuing the helicopter tickets. We deposited a total of Rs 2.20 lakh in the given accounts. He shared with us four helicopter tickets on WhatsApp after taking our Aadhaar card, passport and Covid vaccination details,” stated the complainant.

She added, “When another aunt insisted to go with us, I asked the suspect for the bank details. The bank details shared this time were different from the previous one. I asked him why he has been changing the bank accounts but he got agitated.”

“I rushed to branches of HDFC, PNB and RBL banks in Panchkula from where I came to know that the accounts in which I have transferred the money did not belong to Pawan Hans, but private persons. I checked the GSTIN on the ticket and discovered that it was invalid,” the complainant added.

Thereafter, the complainant asked the suspect to refund the money but he refused.

An FIR was registered against the caller, Anshuman, at the Sector 14 police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.