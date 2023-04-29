Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula, April 29
Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan died in a road accident in Maharashtra on Saturday.
She and her team had gone to Wardha district in Maharashtra to arrest an accused in a case.
At around 7 am, the Bolero vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident with a truck near Panjra village in Wardha district. Neha died on the spot, and four members of her team were injured. ASI Savinder, head constable Raj Kumar, Bittu and Sunny have been admitted to the local government hospital.
A team under Inspector Sukhbir is leaving Panchkula for Wardha.
