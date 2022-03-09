Panchkula youth poses as food inspector, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

A 24-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly posing as a food inspector.

The police said they had received information about a quarrel at a dhaba in Sector 28.

Cops reached the spot where Surinder Pal Singh from the Food Safety Office, GMSH, Sector 16, gave a written complaint that a person was posing as a food inspector. He was conducting an inspection and extorting money from the dhaba owner.

The police said the suspect claimed that he was from a Mohali-based company hired for collecting food samples.

On enquiring from the Food Safety Department, it was found that the agency was not approved or hired by the Chandigarh Administration.

The suspect identified as Karan Chauhan, a resident of Sector 12-A, Panchkula, was arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.