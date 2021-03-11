Pandits protest killings in Valley

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 15

Concerned over select killings of Kashmiri Pandit youth, members of the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha (KPS) here today held a protest rally against the continuous targeted and barbaric killings in the Kahmir valley by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Addressing the protesters, president of the KPS Rajinder Miya said their main demand was to transfer the youth, who had been given jobs under the Prime Minister package, to the Jammu region or any other part of the country. He said innocent youth were being killed in the Valley by terrorists.

RK Jadoo, a senior member of the sabha, said children were being orphaned by terrorists by killing young boys, who got married after getting jobs.

Meenakshi Bhat, general secretary of the sabha, said recently, Rahul Bhat was killed near his office by terrorists. She said the government had failed to provide security to the youth employed in the Valley. After Bhat’s killing, the security forces had restricted the movement of the youth and did not allow them to move out of camps as the gates were closed from outside.