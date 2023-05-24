Panel discussion marks two-day workshop

Mohali, May 23
Chandigarh College of Education (CCE), CGC Landran, in association with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a two-day national conference on ‘Inclusive and equitable education for disadvantaged groups: Realising SDG4 and NEP 2020’. The objective of the conference was to serve as a forum for thought leaders to come together. The conference saw a host of activities, including a panel discussion and paper presentation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st