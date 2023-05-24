Panel discussion marks two-day workshop

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

Chandigarh College of Education (CCE), CGC Landran, in association with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a two-day national conference on ‘Inclusive and equitable education for disadvantaged groups: Realising SDG4 and NEP 2020’. The objective of the conference was to serve as a forum for thought leaders to come together. The conference saw a host of activities, including a panel discussion and paper presentation.