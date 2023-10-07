Panel dwells on proposals for safe commute in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 6

The District Road Safety Committee today discussed proposals for safer and smooth commuting on Mohali roads.

Chairing the meeting, ADC (G) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke asked the police to take stringent action against violators.

The administrative officials directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), GMADA, the Mohali Municipal Corporation and other stakeholder departments to remove the pending 19 black spots without any further delay to ensure the safety of commuters.

It was decided to ask the Punjab State Road Safety Council to consider installation of integrated safety and traffic management system (CCTV cameras) by identifying one of the busiest roads of Mohali on a trial basis.

Tidke added that after the approval of tenders of five roundabouts proposed in the city, a proposal for construction of six more was in progress. Apart from that, laying a cycle track from IISER to Quark City was also under consideration. Similarly, installation of traffic lights at five places in Kharar would be completed by the next 15 days as assured by the NHAI.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said the police issued traffic slips to 24 auto-rickshaw drivers near Gurdwara Amb Sahib for plying the commercial vehicle without uniform. As many as six autos were impounded for various offences.

“There is not a single road in Mohali which is not broken. Both the Municipal Corporation and GMADA are equally responsible for this. While GMADA is acting like a property dealer, corruption is widespread in the MC. This is the reason why people who pay crores in property tax are deprived of basic amenities like road,” said Parvinder Singh Sohana of SAD, Mohali.

