Panel for split ACs at Sec 31 group home

Chandigarh, October 19
Members of the Citizens for Inclusive Living (CIL), working for the welfare of people with mental and intellectual disabilities, today called on UT Adviser Dharam Pal and reiterated the demand for the installation of split ACs in the group home building in Sector 31.
Neelu Sarin, president, CIL, said they had taken up the issue with the Adviser earlier. “We thought with your intervention, the issue would be resolved, but it is not the case,” she said, adding she had received phone calls from parents over lack of suitable air-conditioning in the new group home.
She said they had consulted medical and engineering experts who suggested that the safest option was to install split AC system since window ACs were unsafe for such a facility.
