Panel formed for managing horticulture waste in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 20

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta has formed a committee for horticulture waste management in the city.

Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apurva Chaudhary, SE Vijay Goel, XEN (Horticulture) Pramod Kumar and CSI Avinash Singla are members of the panel, which will study other civic bodies and departments on disposal of horticulture waste and submit a report to the MC chief.

The Commissioner ordered the horticulture wing to promptly act on the complaints of Congress grass cutting, hedge-cutting and pruning of trees in the city. The Commissioner asked the residents of Panchkula to complain about the presence of horticulture waste in their vicinity or any other spot on the corporation’s 24X7 toll-free number 9696120120. The Commissioner said the complaints would be redressed within 24 hours.

In the past three months, a total of 3,662 complaints were received on the toll-free number. These were related to the problem of door-to-door garbage collection, lifting of horticulture waste, stagnant water in streets, property ID, property tax, etc. Similarly, 1,137 complaints were filed in August and 1,012 till September 20. All these complaints were redressed in time.

Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner held a meeting of the engineering wing and instructed its officials to fill potholes on roads soon. Officials said a tender had been invited for the work.

