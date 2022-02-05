Panel okays setting up of 2 solar power plants in Chandigarh

Floating unit to be installed at Sec 39 waterworks, other to come up at Sec 42 lake parking

Panel okays setting up of 2 solar power plants in Chandigarh

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 4

To produce green energy, the Standing Finance Committee has approved two major proposals of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) for a cumulative capacity of 2.8 MWp.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee, which was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal. Debendra Dalai, CEO, CREST, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, and CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, were present on the occasion.

One of the projects is for installation of 2 MWp floating power plant at raw water tanks of the waterworks in Sector 39, Chandigarh, which will generate 28 million units of electricity. This project will also reduce evaporation of up to 382 million litres of water annually and will also generate more power than other solar projects due to the cooling effect of water.

The other project of 800 kWp solar power plant will be installed at the Sector 42 lake parking. It will serve as shelter for vehicles and generate electricity at the same time.

The Adviser shared that both these projects would save approximately 8 acres of valuable land of Chandigarh.

The CREST will soon set up a 500-kW floating solar energy plant at Dhanas Lake.

Dalai said a part of the energy produced by the plant would be utilised to run a 10-12 metre-high fountain, which would be set up in the lake.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had enhanced the city’s solar power generation target from 69MW to be achieved by 2022 to 75MW to be met by August 15, 2023. Till date, the UT has achieved a generation of around 47MW.

The UT Administration, in a notification issued on May 18, 2016, had made installation of rooftop solar power plants mandatory in residential houses measuring 500 sq yd and above and group housing societies.

The CREST had filed a petition with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for implementing the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model for solar plants installation in the city. The CREST had proposed the model after the approval of the UT Administrator as residents were not coming forward for the initial investment.

Dalai said the petition had been heard and the decision was awaited.

Under the RESCO model, the UT had planned that private companies will install solar energy plants on private property, and in return, charge the building owner a much lower tariff than the normal electricity rate for about 15 years (or whatever period is agreed in the tender). Thereafter, the house owner will get the plant. The building owner and the private company will sign a deal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

4
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

5
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

8
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

9
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

10
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Top Stories

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released