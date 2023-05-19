Panel recommends action against Panjab University faculty member

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 18

A committee of Panjab University constituted by the Vice-Chancellor to consider a reply received from three faculty members in response to show-cause notices served on them has recommended appropriate decision/action against one of them. It took the decision under the chairmanship of senior fellow Satya Pal Jain. Of the eight committee members, four attended the meeting, last month.

Last August, the notices were served on the three faculty members, including a former Senate and Syndicate member, for visiting the US for a project despite the varsity rescinding its approval for the same at the last minute. While the notices were withdrawn against two members, the committee recommended action against the third one. “The visit abroad was without sanctioned leave from the competent authority. Therefore, it’s not possible to recommend withdrawal of the show-cause notice issued to him. This issue may also be placed before the Syndicate, Senate or competent authority for taking appropriate decision/action as per the university rules and regulations,” recommended the committee.

The faculty members had received the projects from two industries and had planned to visit a few institutions in the US. Initially, the varsity had said to have sanctioned their request to travel under the Corporate Social Responsibility project, and had granted them an advance for the same in June 2022. The duty leave of two teachers was sanctioned, while objections were raised over the third teacher’s travel.

“The email sent to one of the faculty members was sent on a wrong address. And the other didn’t read it. Giving the benefit of the doubt, the committee is of the view that show-cause notice served may be withdrawn,” read the recommendation.

“However, so far as the case of the third person is concerned, he had gone without leave having been sanctioned by any competent authority. In his reply, he has mentioned about the recommendation of the JAAC of his department. This will have no effect for the reason, firstly the recommendations of the JAAC were never approved by any competent authority and secondly, even otherwise, a committee duly constituted by the VC, at its meeting held on July 25 (2022), cancelled the sanctioned leave in the case of all these faculty members.”