Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 19

Keeping in view the aesthetic look of the area, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has turned down the proposal of the UT Administration to construct a multi-level parking in front of the Sukhna Lake.

The proposal was placed before the committee during a meeting held here on September 14. During discussions, the SSP (Traffic) apprised the committee that there was a proposal to convert the existing parking lot in front of the Lake Club into a multi-level underground parking with two basements and the ground floor.

The committee was informed that the parking, which is at present reserved for members of the Lake Club, could be converted into a public facility, where a fee would be charged, to ease the rush on weekends. Expressing concern, a member of the committee stated that the adjacent Lake Club building was so carefully planned by Le Corbusier at a lower level, so that the view of the lake from Uttar Marg was not hindered.

After thorough discussions, it was decided that it would not be feasible to construct the ground floor of the parking and underground parking can be considered, if required, instead. For this, data analysis should be provided by the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police Department.

After deliberations, the committee advised that a proper proposal might be prepared in view of the demand for the underground parking and put up before the Sub-Committee of the CHCC for consideration.

To address the increasing traffic chaos around the Sukhna Lake caused by influx of visitors to the Rock Garden, the Bird Park and the lake, the Administration had recently decided to explore the option of introducing the shuttle bus service from the designated parking sites to these closely located tourist spots.

An official said the Administration was also planning to create additional parking facilities near the lake to address the problem of traffic congestion. Though the area witnesses heavy traffic on all week days, the problem aggravates during weekends.

Home Secretary Nitin Yadav had also instructed the department concerned to study the feasibility of introducing the shuttle bus service for the Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and the Bird Park.

With regard to the proposed cycle track along the Purv Marg, the UT Chief Engineer placed a proposal of cycle tracks meandering through the Mango Garden. The committee decided to refer this issue to the Sub-Committee of the CHCC for comments or recommendation, if any.

Underground parking can be considered

After thorough discussions, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee decided that it would not be feasible to construct the ground floor of the parking and underground parking can be considered, if required, instead. For this, data analysis should be provided by the Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police Department.

Admn’s plans to ease traffic rush at Sukhna

The Administration recently decided to explore the option of introducing a shuttle bus service for Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake

UT is also planning to create additional parking facilities near the lake

Though the area witnesses heavy traffic on all weekdays, the problem aggravates during weekends

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh