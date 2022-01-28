Panel starts auto-renewal of consent certificate for industry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

To ease the regulatory compliance burden, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has started an industry-friendly service of auto renewal of consent and authorisation certificates.

Debendra Dalai, Member Secretary, CPCC, said the consent or authorisation would be generated online immediately after submission of the application for renewal by applicants.

Earlier, the process took a maximum of 45 days and now the consent/authorisation certificate was just a click away for industrialists, he said. “The new system is simple and easy to use. Although the online system for the grant of consent/authorisation has been there since 2015, it involves prior physical verification of units. However now, that too has been curtailed by the CPCC,” he added.

As a step towards creating a working atmosphere for industries, e-Consent was introduced by the CPCC in the last quarter of 2021. The current step of auto renewal will further ease the procedure for industries /hotels/restaurants/hospitals.

Besides, the CPCC also provides its users an online platform to submit their annual return of hazardous, biomedical and e-waste along with online submission of self-monitoring report of waste water, air emissions and noise, he added. —