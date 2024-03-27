Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

In compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the UT Administration has constituted a committee to decide on the number of additional jails to be constructed in the city, if required.

According to a UT notification, the committee shall assess the Model Jail infrastructure. It will also assess the requirement of constructing more jails or enhancing the capacity of Model Jail to meet the standard laid down in the Model Prison Manual, 2016, and come up with proposals. The committee will be headed by the District & Sessions Judge, while the DM, the SSP and the Superintendent, Model Jail, will be its members, and the Secretary, DLSA, the convener.

