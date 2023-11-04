Panel to explore digital medium for advertising

Mohali, November 3

The district Outdoor Advertising Committee will hold a meeting soon to explore the potential of the digital medium for advertising.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, “Mohali is emerging as the IT gateway of Punjab. So there is a need to go up a notch to provide digital opportunities to advertisers in the city.”

She further said that the digital medium will be explored first in the Airport Road area as there is “good potential for advertisers” there.

The DC stated that digital advertising sites will be shortlisted while adhering to the legal guidelines issued from time to time. Besides, the committee will discuss ways to regulate outdoor advertising in the district with all stakeholders, including urban local bodies and officials from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). She added that residents can send their suggestions to the DC office in this regard.

