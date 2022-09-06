Panel to investigate Mohali carnival crash; organisers booked

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 5

The district administration today ordered an inquiry by a four-member panel into the ride crash during a carnival at the Dashera Ground in Phase 8 on Sunday evening that left at least nine persons injured.

Seats broken, base distorted Some of the seats of the spinning wheel were broken and base distorted, pointing to the force of impact

Slippers, bangles and belongings of visitors lay strewn at the scene, a day after the accident

Since early morning, stall owners and vendors were seen packing up their stuff and loading it on to trucks and jeeps

On July 29, the administration had granted permission to the organisers to hold the carnival from August 6 to September 5

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has constituted a four-member committee, comprising the Mohali ADC, SDM, GMADA Superintending Engineer and a member of industries body, to probe the incident.

The police have booked the organiser, Mukesh Sharma, a Jaipur resident, and his staff present at the spot. Four teams have been formed to arrest the suspects, who were not found at their present address, said the police.

A case under the Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (act that endangers human life), 337 (causing hurt by act that endangers life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC had been registered at the Phase 8 police station.



The district administration, comprising Mohali SDM, SSP, Mohali MC and Excise and Taxation Department, had given permission to hold the carnival from August 6 to September 5 at the Dashera Ground in Phase 8 on July 29.

Slippers, bangles and belongings of visitors lay strewn at the scene, a day after the accident. Some of the seats of the spinning wheel ride were broken and the base distorted, pointing to the force of the impact.

No staff member was present at the scene. Since early morning, stall owners and vendors were seen packing up their stuff and loading it on to trucks and jeeps.

Phase-8 SHO Rajesh Kumar said: “People also complained that after the accident, bouncers and a woman staff member misbehaved with the families of the victims and visitors before fleeing.”

Around 10 persons, including women, children and youths suffered spinal, stomach and back injuries as the spinning wheel came crashing down. Most of the victims were discharged from the hospital this morning.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and senior deputy mayor Kuljit Bedi visited the site today and enquired about the health of patients at the hospitals. Sidhu said appropriate action must be taken against the owner and management for negligence. It was the first such accident at a fair here, he added.

The spine-chilling accident was caught on camera late on Monday evening.

