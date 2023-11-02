Panel tracks progress of Dera Bassi judicial complex, other projects

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

The District Building Committee took stock of the progress of the proposed Dera Bassi Judicial Complex and accommodations of judicial, police and civil officers at the district headquarters in Mohali today.

6-acre land identified for complex DC Aashika Jain said 6 acre land has been identified at Jawaharpur for the judicial complex to be built at Dera Bassi. The existing water supply and sanitation department office rooms, a water tank and borewell on the land will be dismantled.

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Gupta, SSP Sandeep Garg, ADC (G) Viraj Tidke, ADC (Urban Development) Damanjit Mann and ACA (PUDA) Damandeep Kaur were among the officers present at the meeting. DC Aashika Jain asked the officials concerned to prepare estimates for the judicial complex.

Discussions were held on the construction of residences of judicial, police and civil officers at the identified site in Sector 96, Mohali. The DC said approval has been received for the construction of 24 residences.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali