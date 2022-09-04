Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 3

A three-member committee constituted to assess the loss suffered by shopkeepers of the rehri market in Sector 9 had to return empty-handed as traders failed to provide requisite documents to it.

According to information, the team had been instructed to submit the full report by 6 pm today. The committee members would now come again after shopkeepers would prepare a detailed list of the damaged caused to each of them.

The Municipal Corporation had earlier constituted a three-member committee to assess the damage caused to 148 shops in a massive fire that took place at the rehri market on Thursday night. The committee had section officers Amarjeet Singh, Anil Kumar and Sanjeev Rana as its members. The panel had to prepare a list of shopkeepers’ sites and goods damaged in the fire. The committee had to seek documents for getting details about the name of the shopkeeper/leaseholder, Aadhaar card number, bank account number, PAN card and mobile phone number.

When the committee members reached the spot this morning and set up a counter to prepare the list, shopkeepers did not submit any list. The team was present at the site for several hours and left for the MC office without getting any information that they were to collect.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had yesterday visited the site and announced a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to each shopkeeper. However, until the list of victims is prepared, the assistance amount will not be transferred to the bank accounts of the shopkeepers.

Ward councillor Sonia Sood, Panchkula Business Cell head BB Singal and Rehri Market Association president Rajkumar Rana have been included as non-officio members of the committee and would assist the members.

NGO gives Rs 2.5L assistance

To start the reconstruction of the rehri market, Hiteshi Foundation, an NGO, has extended an assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh. Foundation chairman Bharat Hiteshi handed over a bank draft to the convener of the Panchkula district unit of Haryana Welfare Board, BB Singal.

Provide quick relief to victims, Khattar urged

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan today wrote a letter to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to give compensation to the shopkeepers at the earliest. He said the the compensation should be given without any delay so that shopkeepers could start their business afresh and earn their livelihood.