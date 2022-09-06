Panel writes to Chandigarh admn over deputation of doctors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Representatives of the Joint Action Committee, GMSH-16, held a meeting on the hospital premises regarding the repatriation of doctors from Punjab and Haryana to their parent states.

“The term deputation is used but it is not a deputation in true sense as no doctor is getting any deputation allowance.

“Frequent and shifting of doctors over short periods will impact the sacred bond between patients and doctors, to the disadvantage of residents of Chandigarh only. The policy of deputation was formulated in old times when the GMSH-16 was just a general hospital,” read a letter to the Director, Health and Family Welfare, UT, by the association.