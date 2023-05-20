Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

Panic gripped area residents after they complained of difficulty in breathing, itching in eyes and foul smell following an explosion in two drums containing a chemical at a pharma unit in Saidpura, Dera Bassi, last night.

The incident took place at Saurav Chemicals Ltd, a manufacturing and supplying unit of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates (AIs), around 11 pm, creating panic in nearby housing societies. Residents came out of their homes and reported the matter to the police.

The situation was brought under control with the help of neutralisers and water after an hour and a half by factory workers. “Inspection of the chemical unit did not confirm any hazardous gas leak from the boiler or chimney. The Punjab Pollution Control Board has conducted an air inspection of the area. The Health Department, PPCB and Industries Department have conducted an investigation,” said Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta.

The PCR, area councillors and resident welfare association members later met society residents and informed them that the fumes were not toxic. They were advised not to panic, stay indoors and desist from using ACs for some time.

Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Shekhon said police and fire tenders arrived at the scene soon after the matter was reported. No one had to be hospitalised. The police said a chemical residue was stored in two 200 litre drums for shipment to Gujarat.

“The police are liaising with the Dera Bassi SDM and factory management to ensure safe storage and disposal of chemical residues to prevent such incidents in future,” said the SHO.

The factory management said no gas work was being undertaken in the factory, but a chemical drum had exploded due to which the problem occurred. The situation was brought under control after some time and no one suffered an injuries in the incident.

Fumes not toxic, say police