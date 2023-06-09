Panic as PNG pipeline catches fire

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Panic gripped area residents as a fire broke out in the PNG pipeline in Sector 33 here this afternoon. The gas supply in the area was suspended for nearly six hours.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished. The pipeline was later repaired.

There was no casualty in the incident. The cause of fire could not be ascertained so far.

The fire broke out after the pipeline got damaged by a JCB carrying out some digging work at the spot.

