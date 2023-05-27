Panjab University alumna gets Indo-US scholarship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Aashna Sharma, an alumna of Department of Zoology at Panjab University, has been awarded the Fulbright-Kalam Climate Postdoctoral Scholarship. The scholarship recognises individuals who possess a profound understanding of climate change. She is among the only three scholars from India to receive the fellowship, with the other two scholars hailing from the IIT-Kanpur and the IIT-Gandhinagar.