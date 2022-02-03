Panjab University campus likely to open after February 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

A meeting that was held yesterday to decide on the opening of the Panjab University campus remained inconclusive, said sources.

The meeting of a committee headed by the Dean, University Instructions (DUI), and other officials was held in the evening. “The meeting remained inconclusive and the members will meet again. Due to the ongoing examinations, the campus is unlikely to open in coming weeks. The officials are expected to meet again in coming days,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the campus would be open for students and hostellers after February 25 and the announcement would be made soon. “The campus is likely to be fully opened to students from next month. We can expect the official notification in coming weeks. The students will be asked to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the source added.

PEC campus opened

Meanwhile, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) opened its campus for the students of PhD, MTech, BTech 6th (coursework) semester and BTech (8th semester).

