 Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6 : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

DSW Jatinder Grover announces the dates for the student council elections at the PU on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Panjab University will hold the annual Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections at the campus and its affiliated local colleges on September 6. The code of conduct comes into force immediately after the announcement.

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti activists hold a protest against the delay in implementation of increased stipend for MDS interns, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Saturday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

A set of proposed dates was sent by the university authorities to the UT Administration and the latter decided to hold the elections on September 6, considering a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami on September 7 followed by the weekend.

SCHEDULE

August 31

Nomination: 9.30 am to10.30 am

Scrutiny: 10.35 am

Candidates’ list: 12 noon

Objections: 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm

Provisionsal list of candidates and objections (to DSW office): 2.30 pm

September 1

Display of approved candidates’ names: 10 am

Withdrawals: 10.30 am to 12 noon

Final list to DSW office: 12.30 pm

Display of final list: 2.30 pm

September 6

Polling: 9.30 am

Counting: 12 noon onwards

Result: 7 pm

“We have overviewed the process and the authorities are ready to conduct a peaceful and fair election. In addition to all precautionary measures, the university has decided to include previous wardens for a smooth conduct of elections. The university security and Chandigarh Police personnel are keeping a vigil. The code of conduct has already come into force on the university campus,” said the Dean, Student Welfare (DSW), Dr Jatinder Grover.

PAST PRESIDENTS

Aayush Khatkar (CYSS) 2022-2023

Chetan (SOI) 2019–2020

Kanupriya (SFS) 2018–2019

Jashan Kamboj (NSUI-GGSU) 2017–2018

Nishant Kaushal (PUSU-NSO) 2016-2017

As per the schedule issued by the DSW, the filing of nominations will be held on August 31 from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, followed the scrutiny of documents at 10.35 am. At 12 noon, the names of the candidates in the fray will be displayed at their respective departments. The filing of objections will be allowed from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, and before 2.30 pm, the provisional list of candidates and objections will be allowed to be submitted at the DSW office. On September 1, the final names of the candidates will be displayed at 10 am. Withdrawals will be allowed from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The final list of the candidates will be displayed by 2.30 pm.

On September 6, the election process will start by 9.30 am and by 11 am, the polling will be completed in various departments. At 11 am, ballot boxes will be collected and brought to the counting centre — gymnasium hall. After 12 noon, the counting of votes will start. On September 11, the result of elected department representatives will be submitted at the DSW office, and on September 11, the executives’ elections will be held at the auditorium of the Physic Department.

Last election turnout

In the last elections, the university had a total of 14,984 voters in 78 departments and a total of 169 booths were set up for conducting the elections. There was 66 per cent turnout.

The number of voters this time is likely to go up this year, as the new admissions are open till August 31. In the past elections, Aayush Khatkar of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, had won the presidential seat by defeating Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate by a margin of 660 votes.

Meanwhile, with the announcement of the elections, students’ political groups have activated their members for canvassing. Today, various parties held meetings to set their equations and discuss possibilities of forming alliances. Meanwhile, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) student leader, Parminder Singh Nijjar, joined the CYSS. The groups, including the CYSS, NSUI, ABVP, Panjab University Students’ Organisation (PUSU), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Sath, Students for Society (SFS), Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), Haryana Students Association (HAS), Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) and others are contesting the elections.

College elections

More than 30,000 students studying in local colleges, including GGDSD College, Sector 32; MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36; DAV College, Sector 10; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46; and the Government College for Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, will also vote.

#Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

3
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

6
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

7
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

10
Entertainment

'Yeh kaali-kaali aankhen' lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 81

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

9 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases in Amritsar dist

Tardy pace of Amritsar-Ferozepur rail track work irks businessmen

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Daria village, Chandigarh

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme