Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Panjab University will hold the annual Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections at the campus and its affiliated local colleges on September 6. The code of conduct comes into force immediately after the announcement.

A set of proposed dates was sent by the university authorities to the UT Administration and the latter decided to hold the elections on September 6, considering a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami on September 7 followed by the weekend.

SCHEDULE August 31 Nomination: 9.30 am to10.30 am Scrutiny: 10.35 am Candidates’ list: 12 noon Objections: 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm Provisionsal list of candidates and objections (to DSW office): 2.30 pm September 1 Display of approved candidates’ names: 10 am Withdrawals: 10.30 am to 12 noon Final list to DSW office: 12.30 pm Display of final list: 2.30 pm September 6 Polling: 9.30 am Counting: 12 noon onwards Result: 7 pm

“We have overviewed the process and the authorities are ready to conduct a peaceful and fair election. In addition to all precautionary measures, the university has decided to include previous wardens for a smooth conduct of elections. The university security and Chandigarh Police personnel are keeping a vigil. The code of conduct has already come into force on the university campus,” said the Dean, Student Welfare (DSW), Dr Jatinder Grover.

PAST PRESIDENTS Aayush Khatkar (CYSS) 2022-2023 Chetan (SOI) 2019–2020 Kanupriya (SFS) 2018–2019 Jashan Kamboj (NSUI-GGSU) 2017–2018 Nishant Kaushal (PUSU-NSO) 2016-2017

As per the schedule issued by the DSW, the filing of nominations will be held on August 31 from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, followed the scrutiny of documents at 10.35 am. At 12 noon, the names of the candidates in the fray will be displayed at their respective departments. The filing of objections will be allowed from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, and before 2.30 pm, the provisional list of candidates and objections will be allowed to be submitted at the DSW office. On September 1, the final names of the candidates will be displayed at 10 am. Withdrawals will be allowed from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The final list of the candidates will be displayed by 2.30 pm.

On September 6, the election process will start by 9.30 am and by 11 am, the polling will be completed in various departments. At 11 am, ballot boxes will be collected and brought to the counting centre — gymnasium hall. After 12 noon, the counting of votes will start. On September 11, the result of elected department representatives will be submitted at the DSW office, and on September 11, the executives’ elections will be held at the auditorium of the Physic Department.

Last election turnout

In the last elections, the university had a total of 14,984 voters in 78 departments and a total of 169 booths were set up for conducting the elections. There was 66 per cent turnout.

The number of voters this time is likely to go up this year, as the new admissions are open till August 31. In the past elections, Aayush Khatkar of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, had won the presidential seat by defeating Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate by a margin of 660 votes.

Meanwhile, with the announcement of the elections, students’ political groups have activated their members for canvassing. Today, various parties held meetings to set their equations and discuss possibilities of forming alliances. Meanwhile, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) student leader, Parminder Singh Nijjar, joined the CYSS. The groups, including the CYSS, NSUI, ABVP, Panjab University Students’ Organisation (PUSU), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Sath, Students for Society (SFS), Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), Haryana Students Association (HAS), Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) and others are contesting the elections.

College elections

More than 30,000 students studying in local colleges, including GGDSD College, Sector 32; MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36; DAV College, Sector 10; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46; and the Government College for Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, will also vote.

