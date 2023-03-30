Panjab University, Chandigarh, gets 1st woman Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Within a month of inviting applications for the top post of Panjab University, Vice-President of India and Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar today appointed Professor (Dr) Renu Cheema Vig, Dean University Instruction (DUI), as the university’s 14th Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Vig, who was holding additional charge as VC since January after the unceremonious exit of former VC Prof Raj Kumar, is the first woman to occupy the top post at the PU. She has been appointed for a period of three years.

Joint effort, hard work key Never imagined getting this opportunity. All stakeholders i.e. students, faculty, staff and alumni have to realise their responsibility and duties, and work hard to take the varsity forward so that it has a glorious future. Prof (Dr) Renu Cheema Vig, PU VC Has vast experience During her stint with UIET, dept achieved many laurels. She is the best choice given her vast experience. I congratulate her. — Prof Arun Grover, Ex-VC Historic day It’s a historic day. I complement her on being first woman VC. I hope PU will shift from poll to academic mode now. — Satya Pal Jain, Sr Fellow Right candidate We are elated. The Chancellor has picked the right candidate. Led by her, varsity will surely strive hard to regain its past glory. — Amarjeet Naura, General Secretary, PUTA

“The Vice-President constituted a three-member search-cum-selection committee on March 21 to recommend names for the post of VC, Panjab University. Prof Renu Vig’s appointment follows from the committee’s report. Exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947, Prof Renu has been appointed for a term of three years,” states the order by Vice-President Dhankar.

Prof Vig, who joined the university in 2003, has held several key positions at the university, including DUI, Dean Research, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology, and Director, University Institute of Technology (UIET).

A PhD in Engineering and Technology in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Neural Networks, Prof Vig has a teaching and research experience of more than 35 years.

She started her career as a teaching assistant at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and thereafter became a lecturer at the institute, during the course of which she completed her PhD.

A gold medallist in Bachelor of Engineering from PEC, she received a roll of honour for standing third in pre-engineering, PU.

Her research contributions have won her accolades, including the NK Iyengar Memorial Prize for research paper on “Fuzzy Modelling for Ignition Timing Control”, Corps of Engineers' Prize for research paper on “Fuzzy Diagnostic System for Coronary Artery Disease” and others.

She has successfully guided 10 PhD scholars and is currently supervising six others. She has more than 200 SCI/Scopus indexed reputed research publications to her credit.

Prof Vig has visited prestigious institutions such as University of Cambridge, University of Nottingham, University of Birmingham and National University of Singapore and has presented a paper at a conference at Imperial College London. Under her chairmanship, the UIET received Rs 10-crore grant under TEQIP-II project of MHRD for sub Component 1.1.

Chosen from list of 140 applicants

Prof Vig was selected from a list of 140 applicants. Applications were invited for the top post in February. The last date was March 24 and among the applicants, around 20 were from the varsity. The Chancellor cleared her appointment within five days of the passing of deadline.

Curious turn of events

Prof Vig’s elevation comes amid a curious turn of events in the preceding year. She was appointed Dean University Instruction (DUI) in Feb 2022 after her predecessor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar left PU to join as VC of JC Bose University of Science and Technology. Her one-year term up to Jan 21, 2023, was extended up to Oct 31, 2023. But in January, Prof Raj Kumar stepped down as VC and Prof Vig, being the DUI, was given additional charge.