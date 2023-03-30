 Panjab University, Chandigarh, gets 1st woman Vice-Chancellor : The Tribune India

Panjab University, Chandigarh, gets 1st woman Vice-Chancellor

Prof Renu Cheema Vig picked by Chancellor as 14th head of varsity | Given 3-year term

Panjab University, Chandigarh, gets 1st woman Vice-Chancellor

Prof Renu Cheema Vig was holding additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Within a month of inviting applications for the top post of Panjab University, Vice-President of India and Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar today appointed Professor (Dr) Renu Cheema Vig, Dean University Instruction (DUI), as the university’s 14th Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Vig, who was holding additional charge as VC since January after the unceremonious exit of former VC Prof Raj Kumar, is the first woman to occupy the top post at the PU. She has been appointed for a period of three years.

Joint effort, hard work key

Never imagined getting this opportunity. All stakeholders i.e. students, faculty, staff and alumni have to realise their responsibility and duties, and work hard to take the varsity forward so that it has a glorious future. Prof (Dr) Renu Cheema Vig, PU VC

Has vast experience

During her stint with UIET, dept achieved many laurels. She is the best choice given her vast experience. I congratulate her. — Prof Arun Grover, Ex-VC

Historic day

It’s a historic day. I complement her on being first woman VC. I hope PU will shift from poll to academic mode now. — Satya Pal Jain, Sr Fellow

Right candidate

We are elated. The Chancellor has picked the right candidate. Led by her, varsity will surely strive hard to regain its past glory. — Amarjeet Naura, General Secretary, PUTA

“The Vice-President constituted a three-member search-cum-selection committee on March 21 to recommend names for the post of VC, Panjab University. Prof Renu Vig’s appointment follows from the committee’s report. Exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947, Prof Renu has been appointed for a term of three years,” states the order by Vice-President Dhankar.

Prof Vig, who joined the university in 2003, has held several key positions at the university, including DUI, Dean Research, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology, and Director, University Institute of Technology (UIET).

A PhD in Engineering and Technology in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Neural Networks, Prof Vig has a teaching and research experience of more than 35 years.

She started her career as a teaching assistant at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and thereafter became a lecturer at the institute, during the course of which she completed her PhD.

A gold medallist in Bachelor of Engineering from PEC, she received a roll of honour for standing third in pre-engineering, PU.

Her research contributions have won her accolades, including the NK Iyengar Memorial Prize for research paper on “Fuzzy Modelling for Ignition Timing Control”, Corps of Engineers' Prize for research paper on “Fuzzy Diagnostic System for Coronary Artery Disease” and others.

She has successfully guided 10 PhD scholars and is currently supervising six others. She has more than 200 SCI/Scopus indexed reputed research publications to her credit.

Prof Vig has visited prestigious institutions such as University of Cambridge, University of Nottingham, University of Birmingham and National University of Singapore and has presented a paper at a conference at Imperial College London. Under her chairmanship, the UIET received Rs 10-crore grant under TEQIP-II project of MHRD for sub Component 1.1.

PEC alumna with 35-yr experience

  • A gold medallist in Bachelor of Engineering from PEC, Prof Vig joined as teaching assistant at institute, before becoming lecturer
  • She joined varsity in 2003 and held key posts, including Dean University Instruction, Dean Research, Dean Faculty of Engg & Tech, and Director, UIET
  • A PhD in Engg and Tech in the field of AI and Neural Networks from PEC, Prof Vig has a teaching and research experience of over 35 years

Chosen from list of 140 applicants

Prof Vig was selected from a list of 140 applicants. Applications were invited for the top post in February. The last date was March 24 and among the applicants, around 20 were from the varsity. The Chancellor cleared her appointment within five days of the passing of deadline.

Curious turn of events

Prof Vig’s elevation comes amid a curious turn of events in the preceding year. She was appointed Dean University Instruction (DUI) in Feb 2022 after her predecessor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar left PU to join as VC of JC Bose University of Science and Technology. Her one-year term up to Jan 21, 2023, was extended up to Oct 31, 2023. But in January, Prof Raj Kumar stepped down as VC and Prof Vig, being the DUI, was given additional charge.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands