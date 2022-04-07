Panjab University, Chandigarh, in same bracket in QS World University Rankings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Panjab University has been ranked in the bracket of 1001-1200 in the latest QS World University Rankings 2022 issued today. It got 1001+ in 2021.

The university has been given 5.2 points in “Academic Reputation”, 3.6 points in “Employer Reputation”, 4.6 points in “Faculty Student Ratio”, 15.1 points in “Citations per Faculty” and 1.1 points in “International Students Ratio”. In 2016, it was ranked 701+ and retained the same position in 2017, followed by 801-1000 in 2018 and 1001+ in 2021. The university has been placed under 151-200 for QS Rankings by Subject.

Previous rankings 2016: 701+ 2017: 701+ 2018: 801-1000 2021: 1001+

The “Pharmacy and Pharmacology” area has witnessed an improvement with 56.3 points in “Academic Reputation”, 44.3 points in “Employer Reputation”, 86.7 points in “Citations per Paper” and 85.6 points in “H-index Citations”. In 2021, the university was placed between 251-300 rankings for the same. However, it has improved to 151-200 this time.

Meanwhile, in “Physics and Astronomy”, the institution witnessed a dip. As per previous specific rankings, the institution was ranked 301-400 (2015), 451-500 (2019), 451-500 (2020), 501-550 2021) and 501-550 (2022). The parameters included “Academic Reputation” (39.3 points), “Employer Reputation” (35.2 points), “Citations per Faculty” (78 points) and “H-index Citations” (77.5)

No change in Asia rankings

The institution, meanwhile, retained its position in the 301-350 bracket in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022. It was assessed to rank 171-180 (2014), 201-250 (2015), 251-300 (2016), 301-350 (2018), 291-300 (2019), 291-300 (2020) and 301-350 (2021). The assessment, this year, included 14.3 in “Academic Reputation”, 9.8 in “Employer Reputation”, 12.7 in “Faculty Student Ratio”, 18.3 in “Papers per Faculty”, 35.6 in “Citations per Paper”, 1.8 in “International Students”, 7.4 in “Faculty Staff with PhD”, 52 in “International Research Network”, 1.3 in “Inbound Exchange” and 1.3 in “Outbound Exchange”. In 2014, PU was ranked in the 171-180 bracket which is among the best rankings of the university.

A total of 51 specific subjects were ranked in 2022 by the QS under five broad subject areas in 1,543 institutions from across the globe.