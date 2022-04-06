Panjab University, Chandigarh, revises mess rates amid protest

Chandigarh, April 5
Amid a protest by student groups affiliated to political parties, the Panjab University authorities today released reduced rates of hostel mess charges with 30 fixed diets. The students want the rates be reduced further.
“Based on the inputs from contractors and students, deliberations on various points and inflation since 2019, the members of the committee decided to recommend a reduction in the mess rates for the session 2021-22,” said one of the spokespersons for the university.
As per the approved rates, mess regular meals (boys) will be available with a reduced rate of Rs40 (with 30 fixed diets), instead of already approved Rs43.50 ( the rate already approved for 2021-22 with 15 fixed diets). Mess regular meals (girls) will be available for a reduced rate of Rs38.50 (with 30 fixed diets), instead of Rs42 (the rate already approved for 2021-22 with 15 fixed diets). Special meal (boys and girls) will be available for Rs48 (with 30 fixed diets), which was earlier Rs48 (the rate already approved for 2021-22 with 15 fixed diets).
