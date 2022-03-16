Panjab University claim rowing gold

Chandigarh, March 15
Hosts Panjab University claimed gold in the men’s K1 event on the opening day of the All-India Inter-University Kayaking & Canoeing (Men & Women) Championship at Lake Sports Complex today. Kurukshetra University claimed second position and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, finished third in the event. In the men’s C-4 event, SPPU, Pune, claimed first position, followed by Panjab University at second and the University of Kerala at third.
Earlier, the championship was inaugurated by Dharampal, Adviser to UT Administrator, and SS Gill, Secretary, Education and Sports, UT Administration. Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director, Sports; Prof Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, also attended the event. —
