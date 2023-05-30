Panjab University diary, dispatch work goes online from June 1

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 29

In a first effort to go paperless, Panjab University (PU) is making the diary and dispatch work online in all departments, branches, offices and centres.

The Vice-Chancellor issued an order that all directors and heads of departments, branches and sections of the university would use the online diary, dispatch module from June 1.

In a meeting recently, fellow Dr Parveen Goyal had raised the issue of usage of paper on the campus and demanded starting an online facility for dispatch module. Later, a committee was formed under his chairmanship for streamlining the process.

PU fellows use hundreds of papers carrying agendas of Senate and Syndicate meetings.

“This has to start from somewhere. Slowly, we will take this paperless approach to other areas of the university. Exchange of documents is witnessed in various PU departments and in a huge number. This online diary and dispatch module will help reduce the use of paper to certain extent. It will also help save some manpower,” said Goyal.