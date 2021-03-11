Panjab University faculty members meet VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

More than 100 faculty members of Panjab University met Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar and Satya Pal Jain, former MP, for submitting a representation addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Through recent notification of Home Ministry, central service rules are applicable from 1st April 2022 on employees of Chandigarh that are under administrative control of the Administrator of Chandigarh. As a result of this notification, teachers of many colleges of Chandigarh have got 7th pay scales and will now retire at 65 years. Interestingly, being inter-state corporate body, Panjab University has not been covered in this notification and therefore University teachers are still to get 7th Pay scales and other central benefits,” read the representation.