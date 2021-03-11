Panjab University faculty members meet VC

Chandigarh, May 3
More than 100 faculty members of Panjab University met Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar and Satya Pal Jain, former MP, for submitting a representation addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Through recent notification of Home Ministry, central service rules are applicable from 1st April 2022 on employees of Chandigarh that are under administrative control of the Administrator of Chandigarh. As a result of this notification, teachers of many colleges of Chandigarh have got 7th pay scales and will now retire at 65 years. Interestingly, being inter-state corporate body, Panjab University has not been covered in this notification and therefore University teachers are still to get 7th Pay scales and other central benefits,” read the representation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested