Panjab University gets Category-I status from Union Grants Commission

Chandigarh, April 30
Union Grants Commission (UGC) has notified Panjab University with the highest Category-I status in recognition of its seminal contributions and academic performance.
The UGC examined the proposal of PU at its 579th meeting (held on April 16) and decided to grade it as a Category-l university under its Regulations of Categorisation of Universities for grant of Graded Autonomy, 2018.
The university now joins the elite institutions to have been recognised by the UGC under its mandate of ensuring global excellence by extending autonomy to better performing institutions for promoting and institutionalising excellence in higher education.
This status entitles PU to start a new course, programme, department or centre as well as open constituent units/off-campus centres within its geographical jurisdiction, without the approval of the UGC.
