Panjab University holds its tourneys elsewhere, but its grounds venue for Khelo India ties

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 31

Come June 4, the league matches of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at the Panjab University football grounds though the university has not hosted its annual feature (inter-college football championships) at these grounds for the past many years.

In addition to the two existing grounds, the organisers have come up with another playing field. Only two fields will be used for matches, simultaneously, after getting approval from the All India Football Association (AIFF).

In all the three fields, bald patches easily catch one’s attention. Recently, the PU installed an underground water sprinkler system across all grounds and the patches, which occurred after digging up the ground, are yet to be properly levelled. Notably, the third field has come right in the middle of the athletics ground, near the hammer throw arena.

“We have handed over the grounds to the organisers. The grounds are completely fine for hosting matches. There are some rough patches, but the organisers are working on improving these,” said Prof Prashant Gautam, Director, Sports, PU.

When asked why inter-college matches were not hosted in the past many years, Prof Gautam said: “We have our centre of excellence in football at the SGGS College Khalsa College, Mahilpur; so all events are held there.” However, inter-college championships have been conducted at the GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar (Ludhiana).

The organisers are installing new goalposts in all three fields. The old goalposts are shorter than the normal 8-foot height. “The height of the old goalposts was falling short by three inches. Also, we are working on levelling the grounds. We still have three days for the events,” said one of the groundsmen. He added, “In the past, the soil of the ground was changed without removing the goalposts, which affected the height of the posts.”

Meanwhile, the PU campus will also host archery events. Notably, the event will be organised at the cricket stadium near

the Department of Laws. The same ground was the venue of the Softball National Championship held recently.

No entry to the ground for athletes

The organisers have completely shut the entry to the PU grounds for the general public and players. Temporary offices and lodging for players and officials have been built on the athletics track and walking track.

Amit Shah to inaugurate Khelo India Games

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Khelo India Games at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The opening ceremony is scheduled for June 4 (7.30 pm).

Chandigarh to field 131 players

The city will field a strong contingent of 131 players in the upcoming Khelo India Games. Sports Director Tejdeep Singh Saini and Secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill congratulated the players.