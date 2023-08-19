Panjab University hosts workshop on NEP

Chandigarh, August 18
The College Development Council, NEP Cell and the PU Human Resource Development Centre today organised a one-day orientation workshop on ‘NEP 2020: What’s New for the Undergraduate Students for National Education Policy (NEP) nodal officers and faculty members of colleges in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur districts at Panjab University.
The primary objective of the session was to acquaint educators with the transformative changes and novel provisions introduced by NEP 2020 for the benefit of undergraduate students.
Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig gave a comprehensive overview of the steps taken by the university in the implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in her keynote speech. She highlighted the importance of offering multi-disciplinary courses, VACs and skill enhancement courses for the holistic development of youth.
NEP Cell coordinator Prof Latika Sharma dwelt on the theme, ‘Harnessing the Power of Education.” Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Associate Director Prof Anuradha stressed the importance of NEP implementation as per the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) criteria. Resource-person Kirti Vardhan gave a clear account of how a student can understand the new structure, choose courses, and understand the credits required for getting an undergraduate degree with the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit System (MEES).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani
Cyber fraudsters dupe elderly man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 17 lakh
An offence is registered at the Nerul police station