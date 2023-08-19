Panjab University hosts workshop on NEP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The College Development Council, NEP Cell and the PU Human Resource Development Centre today organised a one-day orientation workshop on ‘NEP 2020: What’s New for the Undergraduate Students for National Education Policy (NEP) nodal officers and faculty members of colleges in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur districts at Panjab University.

The primary objective of the session was to acquaint educators with the transformative changes and novel provisions introduced by NEP 2020 for the benefit of undergraduate students.

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig gave a comprehensive overview of the steps taken by the university in the implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in her keynote speech. She highlighted the importance of offering multi-disciplinary courses, VACs and skill enhancement courses for the holistic development of youth.

NEP Cell coordinator Prof Latika Sharma dwelt on the theme, ‘Harnessing the Power of Education.” Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Associate Director Prof Anuradha stressed the importance of NEP implementation as per the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) criteria. Resource-person Kirti Vardhan gave a clear account of how a student can understand the new structure, choose courses, and understand the credits required for getting an undergraduate degree with the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit System (MEES).

