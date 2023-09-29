Panjab University improves world university rankings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Panjab University made a significant jump in the recently announced Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024. The university has been placed in the bracket of 601-800, a notable improvement from 2023 wherein it was in 801-1000 bracket globally.

Panjab University has been ranked 6th in India along with institutions like JNU, Delhi University, BHU, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT Guwahati, Jamia Hamdard — all in 601-800 bracket.

The new methodology of the THE ranking has 18 parameters compared to 13 earlier across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Earlier in June 2023, the university had improved its QS global rankings, wherein it was ranked in the 1,000+ category, better from 1,200-1,400 category of 2022. The university’s overall score saw a big jump, rising to 37.0-41.8 bracket from 29.8-33.9 bracket last year. The university scored 32.6 in teaching, 16.2 research environment, 67.9 research environment, 39.2 industry and 23.5 in international look.

