Panjab University infra not trans-inclusive

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 17

Although the Panjab University (PU) Syndicate has given its nod to an additional seat for transgender students from the 2024-25 session in every course, the campus infrastructure is yet to turn inclusive. At present, the infrastructure includes two washrooms for transgenders — one at the Student Centre and the other in Working Women Hostel where lone transgender student of the university, Sanjana, has been given an accommodation.

There is a need for separate washroom in at least every department and the provision for accommodation. If they are included in girls’ hostels, a separate all-gender washroom facility is required even there.

We need separate facility: trans student Even if we are offered accommodation in girls' hostel, there must be a separate washroom because a common washroom is what makes hostellers uncomfortable. A different hostel building for us might lead to more loneliness and exclusivity because we already encounter judgements and disrespect. —Sanjana, Trans woman

Registrar Yajvender Pal Verma said, “As per guidelines of the UT Administration, transgender students must be accommodated in girls’ hostels, but girls get uncomfortable with such an arrangement. If we consider a separate space for them, they would dislike being exclusive.”

According to DSW (W) Simrit Kahlon, more sensitivity and sensitisation among students were also important for bringing about change in an efficient manner.

“We are planning to convert the Foreign Teacher Flat building, which has four rooms, into a hostel for transgender students. Since it is a two-floored structure, separate washrooms can be made for trans-women and trans-men on each floor,” she said, while adding that it was a semi-detached arrangement with Girls’ Hostel number 2, and fencing can be removed as per convenience.

Trans woman Sanjana is a student of the Centre of Human Rights and Duties and hails from Madhya Pradesh. She said, “Even if we are offered accommodation in girls’ hostel, there must be a separate washroom because a common washroom is what makes hostellers uncomfortable. A different hostel building for us might lead to more loneliness and exclusivity because we already encounter judgements and disrespect. Our infrastructural inclusion is important for the change of mindset.”

