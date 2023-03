Panjab University log win in softball

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Hosts Panjab University (PU) defeated Delhi University 2-0 in a league match of the ongoing All India Inter-University Softball Championship for Women.

In the knockout matches, Calicut University recorded a 2-0 win over Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, while Shivaji University, Kolahpur, ousted Kurukshetra University 3-0.

The PU recorded a 12-3 win over Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, and Delhi University defeated Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, 3-0.