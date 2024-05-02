Panjab University maintains same spot in THE Asia Rankings

Chandigarh, May 1
Panjab University retained the 201-250 slot in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings released today. After five declines in rankings since 2018, the university had attained the same slot in the last rankings.
The university scored 66.4 valuations in research quality, followed by 39.2 (industry), 23.5 (international outlook), 19.5 (research environment) and 38.7 (teaching). In the 200-250 bracket, the varsity’ exact overall score wasn’t mentioned, but remained between 35.5 to 38.1. Last year, the university gained 60 points citations from 60, 37.5 in industry income, 36.1 in teaching and 17.9 in research.
Shoolini University has been ranked best private university and fifth overall in the country with IISc, Bangalore, taking the lead in the rankings.
