Panjab University panel recommends 27% quota in faculty recruitment

Chandigarh, May 20

A committee formed by the Panjab University VC last month has proposed 27 per cent BC/OBC reservations in the university faculty recruitment, which includes 12 per cent for BC/OBC from Punjab. Members of Society for Students (SFS) and SATH have been protesting for the implementation of the reservation policy in the recruitment. A committee was constituted by the VC under the chairmanship of Prof Ashok Kumar to consider the representations by the protesting group of students towards the implementation of the BC/OBC reservation in the university.

The majority of the committee members were of the view that proportion and rationale of reservation of BCs/OBCs should be 27 per cent on the patterns of SCs and STs. However, 12 per cent (out of the total 27 per cent) can be reserved for BCs/OBCs of Punjab ," read DSW notice.

Mentioning the timeline, the circular scheduled the meetings of regulation committees and preparing its recommendations in the ongoing month, followed by agenda preparation and other completion of formalities in June and after the Board of Finance meeting in July-August, a senate meeting should be called for consideration of reservations (in faculty recruitment). "It has been decided that the VC will issue deadlines to the respective committees to finish the process," read the circular.

