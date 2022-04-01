Panjab University plans to merge small departments, centres

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Panjab University is planning to merge small departments and centres ahead of a visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), said sources.

Members of the council are schedule to carry out an assessment at the university in June. At a recent meeting of the Senate, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, had raised concern over less interest of students in language departments, which was affecting the university scores in the NAAC criteria.

During its last visit to the PU in 2015, the council had given the varsity Grade A with 3.35 marks, out of four. Sources, meanwhile, claimed the university authorities had initiated the process and the Dean, University Instructions (DUI), has been appointed head of a committee which would deliberate on the matter and make recommendations.

The council had earlier recommended the consolidation of small cognate departments for effective and efficient teaching, learning and research.

PUTA writes to VC

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has condemned the university’s move with regard to the merger and allocation of space to certain centres/departments without involving the chairpersons or coordinators concerned. The PUTA representatives has submitted that the university authorities have recently, without any written/official instructions, initiated the move to merge certain centres/departments. “Moreover, as per the DoPT guidelines issued by the Cernre from time to time, verbal orders are no orders. The Vice-Chancellor is urged to immediately take action to put an end to such illegal and unfair means in running the administration.” — TNS