Panjab University Poll: AAP councillor at 'freshers' party' in club triggers row

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 27

With the announcement of elections to the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), student bodies, backed by their respective parties, are going all out to woo voters.

One such instance was trending on the social media on Sunday where AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh was purportedly seen addressing young voters in a city discotheque, seeking their “blessings” for AAP’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS).

While Damanpreet maintained it was a freshers’ party for students of GGDSD College, Sector 32, and was organised by the CYSS members, the general secretary of the local CYSS unit denied holding any such event

In a video of the gathering, the councillor reportedly promised students of throwing more such “parties” in the coming days. While Damanpreet maintained it was a freshers’ party for students of GGDSD College, Sector 32, and was organised by the CYSS members, the general secretary of the local CYSS unit denied holding any such event.

“It was fresher’s party and was arranged by the CYSS members of the college. It was not an official party. I was invited. I didn’t name AAP nor did I seek votes for the CYSS. No money was charged from any student. Every student group is organising parties, but my video has been made viral,” claimed Damanpreet, alleging other groups were even taking money from students for organising such parties.

Meanwhile in the video of the party, the councillor was purportedly seen holding CYSS’s poster and heard saying, “Badi sohni party organise kiti hai sari team de nal mil ke, mai vishwas dilana chanda han jis tarah tussi is munde nu ashriwad dena, aan wale samay wich ess taran diyan partiyan chaldiyan rehan gian ...CYSS zindabad (The group has organised a very good party, and I assure you, the way you are going to bless to this boy, read CYSS candidate, more such parties will be organised...Long live CYSS).”

When questioned, the councillor said, “The freshers’ and farewell parties are part of the college life.” He denied the presence of any CYSS leader or students from the university. “No one from the university was present,” he claimed.

Paras Ratta, general secretary, CYSS, denied organising any such party for the university or college students. “No such party was organised. We strictly adhere to principals,” he said.

Rain havoc in HP, no trips to hills this time

Sources said the student groups had decided against organising any trip to the hills this time as the recent rains had caused large-scale damage in Himachal Pradesh. In the past, free trips to hill stations were organised by candidates to lure students.

With rains leaving a huge impact on road infrastructure in Himachal, no political group was willing to take risk, the sources said. “From Monday, most groups will be holding events, but trips to hill stations are ruled out,” said a hosteller.

