Panjab University poll: Police take over partial security on campus

Chandigarh, August 22
As Panjab University (PU) gears up for the PU Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, the police have taken over the partial security of the campus to prevent any untoward incident.
Besides regular patrolling on the campus, the Chandigarh Police has deployed personnel at all entry and exit points to keep an eye on visitors. Sources claimed the authorities were planning to conduct the elections in September, tentatively on September 8 or 15.
Last year, the PUCSC elections were held in October, after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic. More than 10 political groups actively participated in it. Aayush Khatkar of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti had won the presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes against his nearest rival Harish Gujjar of the ABVP, who polled 2,052 votes.
“The election activity has increased on the campus. Starting next week, the authorities are likely to take more measures to ensure security at the university. Orders regarding banning outsiders’ entry, surprise checks at the hostels and interaction with representatives of the students’ political groups will be held on a regular basis,” said an official.
“The police have partially taken over the security, and more deployment will be made in the coming days. Various spots have been identified for kipping a vigil on people, and a control room will be set on the campus,” added another PU official.
CYSS announces panel
The PU unit of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of AAP, has announced its panel for the coming students’ council elections. Punjab AAP youth wing in-charge and MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos and co-in-charge Parminder Goldy have appointed a 14-member panel of students, including Alam Dhillon (president), Rajinder Tumb (party president), Balwinder Chechi (chairman), Chirag Duhan (campus president), Mankirat Mann (party in-charge), Deepanshu (vice-president), Jagjeet (vice-chairman), Daksh Kohli (party coordinator), Shivani (party convener), Shreya Gupta (general secretary), Abhishek (senior vice-president), Anmol Bandhu (south campus in-charge), Gurpreet Singh (north campus in-charge) and Inder (campus coordinator). Kanwalpreet Judge has been appointed vice-president of State Team of the CYSS, with Shreya Gupta as social media in-charge.
