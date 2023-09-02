 Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge : The Tribune India

CYSS ties up with HIMSU | ABVP joins hands with PUHH | SOI teams up with INSO, HPSU

Ahead of the September 6 elections, the campus was abuzz with hectic political activity on Friday. Following the withdrawal of nominations, nine candidates would now vie for the top post of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC). - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 1

Ahead of the September 6 elections, the campus was abuzz with hectic political activity on Friday. Following the withdrawal of nominations, nine candidates would now vie for the top post of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC).

Over 15K voters

15,693 total voters

179 polling booths

69 total departments

9 to vie for president’s post

4 each for VP, secy, joint secy

No car rally: SSP

Car rallies have been banned, says SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, adding canvassing allowed only in group of five as Sec 144 imposed. She cautions groups to refrain from organising trips or parties.

A total of 15,693 voters will choose the next council. Four candidates each are contesting for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

With student groups entering into new alliances on Friday, the process appeared no less than a mainstream political election. The National Students Union of India (NSUI) announced its alliance with the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) and Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU), only to retract later.

The alliance was called off late evening. Both INSO and HPSU later announced their alliance with the Student Organisation of India (SOI). The SOI will contest the presidential post and INSO two posts of secretary and vice-president. HPSU will vie for joint secretary's post.

In another development, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced its alliance with Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH). While the ABVP will contest for the posts of president and general secretary, the PUHH will contest the joint secretary’s post.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) also entered into alliance with the Himachal Students’ Union (HIMSU). The CYSS will contest for the presidential post while HIMSU candidate will vie for the vice-president’s post. Last year, the CYSS had tie-up with the Indian Students’ Association and PUHH, while the ABVP contested in alliance with HIMSU and INSO. Meanwhile in 40 departments, a total of 58 departmental representatives (DRs) are elected unopposed and in remaining 29 departments, voting will be held for electing 68 DRs.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said a ban had been imposed on car rallies by student groups. She said since Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the city, prior permission of the District Magistrate was required for any big procession or rally. The officer cautioned student groups to refrain from organising trips or parties. Canvassing would be allowed only in a group of five persons.

The Contenders

Manika Chhabra (22)

Department: Sociology Department

Party: Punjab Students Union (Lalkar)

We will ensure no hike in fee, seek recruitment of permanent teachers, pending since 2010. We will bring a transparent programme for not only issuing hostel seats, but also in other areas.

Davinder Pal Singh (23)

Department: UIPS

Party: Panjab University Students Union (PUSU)

We will seek special focus on skill development by all departments & introduction of job-driven exercises so that students are ready well before being approached by companies.

Prateek Kumar (22)

Department: UIET

Party: Students for Society (SFS)

Will stop any move to hike fee, seek introduction of grading system in engineering departments. We will also focus on transparency in hostel allotments and construction of reading hall at south campus.

Divyansh Thakur (24)

Department: Anthropology

Party: Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS)

Our aims: Making PU a world-class institution, free coaching for IAS/judiciary exams, setting up art and cultural societies & facilities for specially-abled students.

Rakesh Deshwal (26)

Department: UILS

Party: ABVP

We will introduce 24x7 pharmacy on campus and promise to restart central placement cell. We aim to build sports infrastructure at the south campus and promise to upgrade hostel kitchens.

Jatinder Singh (26)

Department: UICET

Party: National Students Union of India (NSUI)

We will press for 10-12 days of menstrual leave. We will bat for streamlining the process of giving transcripts with detailed marksheet and a central placement cell.

Saksham Singh (21)

Department: UICET

Party: Independent

Top priority to stop involvement of regional or national parties in student politics. Other priorities are mental health programmes for students, improving placements & holding student-oriented workshops.

Kuldeep S Choudhary (21)

Department: Centre for Police Admn

Party: Haryana Students Association (HSA)}Will ensure 24x7 access to library during exams, career counsellors and transparency in hostel allotment. Will seek lifts in hostels, renovation of reading rooms.

Yuvraj Garg (23)

Department: UILS

Party: Student Organisation of India

We will start transport subsidy for students from far-off areas. We will also find ways for providing parking space to hostellers and installation of commercial washing machines and ACs in hostels.

