Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

HSA presidential candidate Kuldeep Singh Choudhary with supporters at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. Vicky



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 1

With the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections looming, students have made it clear that they are looking for leaders who have fundamental issues ranging from academic facilities and basic amenities to campus infrastructure and safety high on the agenda.

ABVP supporters at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. Vicky

Students’ safety a priority

Vaishali Thakur, a second-year Mass Communication student, is concerned about the safety of students on campus. She has misgivings about the presence of outsiders on the premises and the heavy traffic that disrupts regular life. She emphasised the need for a safe learning environment. Several other students have voiced similar concerns. They long for a campus where their well-being is prioritised.

Need to ensure basic amenities

Kirti from the Centre for Nano Science and Nano Technology stressed the significance of basic amenities. She pointed out that there is a shortage of water coolers on campus and persistent WiFi-connectivity issues. Such problems, seemingly minor, have a significant impact on the overall learning experience of a student.

Research scholars call for more support

Chaitanya Kumar, a first-year PhD student at the Centre for Nano Science and Nano Technology, underscored the need for improved research facilities tailored to their specific needs and a dedicated hostel for PhD scholars.

Campus infra cries for renovation

Saurabh Panwar, a second-year BA BEd student, advocated for the revitalisation of the campus infrastructure. He insisted that there is a need to refurbish the classrooms and restrooms. He said there is a need to ensure good sanitary conditions on campus.

An end to parking woes

Neelesh Seth, a student of the Mass Communication Department, highlighted the parking-related challenges that a vehicle owner faces on the premises amid the ever-increasing traffic congestion. Besides, he advocates for a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Down with the polls

Discontent is brewing in some quarters of the campus. Simrat from the Department of Psychology feels that the elections are now influenced by external political factors, leaving many of the students feeling disconnected from the process.

PUCSC nominees

Post: Vice-president

Anurag Vardhan

Gaurav Chauhan

Gourav Kahsiv

Ranmeekjot Kaur

Secretary

Avinash Yadav

Deepak Goyat

Megha Nayyar

Tarun Tomar

Joint Secretary

Dheeraj Garg

Dikit Paldon

Gourav Chahal

Kulwinder Singh (Kindi)

College candidates

Post: President

MCMDAV-36

Benazirsana Yumkhaibam

Charanpreet Kaur

Jasmine

Shaista Magra

Zoha Mufti

PGGC-11

Abhishek Pandey

Prabhjot Singh Harika

Vikram Sharma

DAV-10

Ashish

Gurprince

Jashanpreet Singh

Sahil Lathwal

SGGS-26

Gaganpreet Singh

Jatindeep Singh

Sehaj Singh Antal

Raman

GGDSD-32

Lalit Jhorar

Parwinder Singh

Yuvraj Singh Tiwana

