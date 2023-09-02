Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, September 1
With the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections looming, students have made it clear that they are looking for leaders who have fundamental issues ranging from academic facilities and basic amenities to campus infrastructure and safety high on the agenda.
Students’ safety a priority
Vaishali Thakur, a second-year Mass Communication student, is concerned about the safety of students on campus. She has misgivings about the presence of outsiders on the premises and the heavy traffic that disrupts regular life. She emphasised the need for a safe learning environment. Several other students have voiced similar concerns. They long for a campus where their well-being is prioritised.
Need to ensure basic amenities
Kirti from the Centre for Nano Science and Nano Technology stressed the significance of basic amenities. She pointed out that there is a shortage of water coolers on campus and persistent WiFi-connectivity issues. Such problems, seemingly minor, have a significant impact on the overall learning experience of a student.
Research scholars call for more support
Chaitanya Kumar, a first-year PhD student at the Centre for Nano Science and Nano Technology, underscored the need for improved research facilities tailored to their specific needs and a dedicated hostel for PhD scholars.
Campus infra cries for renovation
Saurabh Panwar, a second-year BA BEd student, advocated for the revitalisation of the campus infrastructure. He insisted that there is a need to refurbish the classrooms and restrooms. He said there is a need to ensure good sanitary conditions on campus.
An end to parking woes
Neelesh Seth, a student of the Mass Communication Department, highlighted the parking-related challenges that a vehicle owner faces on the premises amid the ever-increasing traffic congestion. Besides, he advocates for a pedestrian-friendly environment.
Down with the polls
Discontent is brewing in some quarters of the campus. Simrat from the Department of Psychology feels that the elections are now influenced by external political factors, leaving many of the students feeling disconnected from the process.
PUCSC nominees
Post: Vice-president
Anurag Vardhan
Gaurav Chauhan
Gourav Kahsiv
Ranmeekjot Kaur
Secretary
Avinash Yadav
Deepak Goyat
Megha Nayyar
Tarun Tomar
Joint Secretary
Dheeraj Garg
Dikit Paldon
Gourav Chahal
Kulwinder Singh (Kindi)
College candidates
Post: President
MCMDAV-36
Benazirsana Yumkhaibam
Charanpreet Kaur
Jasmine
Shaista Magra
Zoha Mufti
PGGC-11
Abhishek Pandey
Prabhjot Singh Harika
Vikram Sharma
DAV-10
Ashish
Gurprince
Jashanpreet Singh
Sahil Lathwal
SGGS-26
Gaganpreet Singh
Jatindeep Singh
Sehaj Singh Antal
Raman
GGDSD-32
Lalit Jhorar
Parwinder Singh
Yuvraj Singh Tiwana
